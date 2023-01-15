Neutral Milk Hotel Announce “The Collected Works” Box Set

Home News Ally Najera January 15th, 2023 - 11:51 PM

Band, Neutral Milk Hotel announced a new project, The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, a box set album that is yet to release. Next month, the band will deliver a collection of their works that has finally come together for a box set.

In the set, the song “Little Birds” will debut in the limited edition box set that will contain discography and mementos. Member, Jeff Mangnum and his mother have continuously collected all of the band’s recorded output since 2011.

The limited edition box set will include the collection’s first digital release, an expanded double LP edition of On Avery Island, an exclusive 12” picture disc of Live At Jittery Joe’s, a previously unreleased live recording of “Little Birds” and a “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” 7-inch on black vinyl with brand new art.

Fans will be able to purchase their own The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel on February 24, 2023.

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel Track list:

In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

1. King of the Carrot Flowers Pt. 1

2. King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 2 & 3

3. In The Aeroplane Over the Sea

4. Two-Headed Boy

5. Fool

6. Holland, 1945

7. Communist Daughter

8. Oh Comely

9. Ghost

10. [untitled]

11. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2

On Avery Island

1. Song Against Sex

2. You’ve Passed

3. Someone Is Waiting

4. A Baby for Pree

5. Marching Theme

6. Where You’ll Find Me Now

7. Avery Island/April 1st

8. Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone

9. Three Peaches

10. Naomi

11. April 8th

12. Pree-Sisters Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye

Ferris Wheel On Fire

1. Oh Sister (1995)

2. Ferris Wheel On Fire (1993)

3. Home (1992)

4. April 8th (1992)

5. I Will Bury You in Time (1994)

6. Engine (1993)

7. A Baby for Pree/Glow Into You (1995)

8. My Dream Girl Don’t Exist (Live) [1992]

Everything Is

1. Everything Is

2. Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart)

3. Unborn

4. Tuesday Moon

5. Ruby Bulb

6. Snow Song

7. Aunt Eggma Blow Torch

Little Birds

1. Little Birds (Live) [1998]

2. Little Birds (Studio Demo) [1998]

You’ve Passed / Where You’ll Find Me Now

1. You’ve Passed (Alternate Version)

2. Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)