Ellie Goulding Announces New Album Higher Than Heaven for February 2023 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Let It Die”

Karan Singh October 19th, 2022 - 12:55 PM

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has finally revealed details of her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven. With a release date set for February 3, 2023, she has also shared a new track from the new record. “Let It Die” is available to stream below:

The announcement and release of the above single follow Goulding’s latest solo releases, “Easy Lover” and “All By Myself.” The new album will feature some of pop music’s most elite figures, including Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud).

About the new album, Goulding said the following: “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonize over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together. [Higher Than Heaven is] about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”