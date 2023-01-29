SUUNS Release New Single And Music Video For “Wave;” Announce West Coast Tour Dates

Rock trio SUUNS’ shared their new song and music video for their single, “Wave.” The experimentally based musicians. The rock song is easily appreciated with the visuals provided by the video.
Vocalist and guitarist, Ben Shemie explains playing around with new sounds for the past two years. Shemie says, “Amongst these tunes, ‘Wave’ emerged. One of SUUNS’ simplest songs, drawing on our classic rock and roll background and a nod to our Montreal brethren The Besnard Lakes.”
The music video which was directed by Ilyse Kriverl features landscape and stills of nature. The visuals were also fixed by Adrian Popovich in 2022.
All the work put into this new single and more music has been spent over the course of two years. The band who has not put music out since their 2021 album, The Witness. With the debut of this new song and its music video of scenery the song can be appreciated by listeners.
Last year, the band announced their upcoming tour set to start in February and take place two weeks throughout. Their West Coast tour will have stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle and more cities.
View this post on Instagram
The tour will sell band merchandise available on behalf of Joyful Noise Recordings – limited edition lathe cut 7” “Wave” single.
SUUNS Tour Dates
02/09 – San Diego, California – Soda Bar
02/10 – Los Angeles, California – Lodge Room Highland Park
02/11 – Sacramento, California – The Starlet Room
02/12 – Oakland, California – The New Parish
02/14 – Boise, Idaho – Neurolux
02/15 – Portland, Oregon – Doug Fir Lounge
02/16 – Seattle, Washington – Sunset Tavern
02/17 – Bellingham, Washington – The Shakedown
02/19 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Cobalt Hotel (SRO)