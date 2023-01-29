SUUNS Release New Single And Music Video For “Wave;” Announce West Coast Tour Dates

Home News Ally Najera January 29th, 2023 - 6:17 PM

Rock trio SUUNS’ shared their new song and music video for their single, “Wave.” The experimentally based musicians. The rock song is easily appreciated with the visuals provided by the video.

Vocalist and guitarist, Ben Shemie explains playing around with new sounds for the past two years. Shemie says, “Amongst these tunes, ‘Wave’ emerged. One of SUUNS’ simplest songs, drawing on our classic rock and roll background and a nod to our Montreal brethren The Besnard Lakes.”

The music video which was directed by Ilyse Kriverl features landscape and stills of nature. The visuals were also fixed by Adrian Popovich in 2022.

All the work put into this new single and more music has been spent over the course of two years. The band who has not put music out since their 2021 album, The Witness. With the debut of this new song and its music video of scenery the song can be appreciated by listeners.

Last year, the band announced their upcoming tour set to start in February and take place two weeks throughout. Their West Coast tour will have stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle and more cities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUUNS (@suuns_mtl)

The tour will sell band merchandise available on behalf of Joyful Noise Recordings – limited edition lathe cut 7” “Wave” single.

SUUNS Tour Dates

02/09 – San Diego, California – Soda Bar

02/10 – Los Angeles, California – Lodge Room Highland Park

02/11 – Sacramento, California – The Starlet Room

02/12 – Oakland, California – The New Parish

02/14 – Boise, Idaho – Neurolux

02/15 – Portland, Oregon – Doug Fir Lounge

02/16 – Seattle, Washington – Sunset Tavern

02/17 – Bellingham, Washington – The Shakedown