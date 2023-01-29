Plaid Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Home News Ally Najera January 29th, 2023 - 10:21 PM

U.K. band, Plaid has just announced the sudden changes in their upcoming North American Tour. The tour that was supposed to begin this month in Montreal has just been pushed for a couple more months. According to BrooklynVegan, the tour has been postponed until the summer due to ‘logistical and administration issues beyond our control.’

The band made an apology to fans for the changes and inconveniences made on behalf of the rescheduling.

The tour will include performances from the band’s recent album, Feorm Falorx and the rescheduled dates will begin on August 4 at Brooklyn Made. Plaid says the tickets ‘purchased already will be valid for the relevant new dates.’

Fans with tickets should look forward to the new dates for the upcoming tour, this summer.

Plaid – Rescheduled 2023 North American Tour Dates

07/25 – Victoria, British Columbia – Lucky Bar

07/26 – Portland, Oregon – Holocene

07/27 – Seattle, Washington – Barboza

07/28 – Los Angeles, California – Lodge Room

07/29 – San Francisco, California – The Independent

07/30 – Victoria, British Columbia – Lucky Bar

08/02 – Montreal, Quebec – Fairmount

08/04 – Brooklyn, New York – Brooklyn Made

08/11 – Chicago, Illinois – Sleeping Village