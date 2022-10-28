Plaid Announces Winter 2023 North American Tour Dates, New Album Feorm Falorx Out November 11

Home News Trisha Valdez October 28th, 2022 - 4:57 PM

Andy Turner and Ed Handley, the electronic music duo Plaid has just announced details about their North American tour. Starting their tour off at Montreal’s Fairmount on January 26th, the duo will be making appearances in Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Victoria, San Francisco, Los Angeles and ending in Portland.

Plaid’s new album Feorm Falorx, is a recreation of their performance at the Feorm Festival on the planet Falrox. The only way for the duo to survive was to convert themselves into light, which will allow them to travel and perform. The two always add a fun twist to any of their performances and music videos.

Plaid has already released two singles, “C.A.” and “Perspex,” from the album Feorm Festival. According to a source, “along with accompanying visuals created by visionary digital artist Emma Catnip. Aligning with the otherworldly theme of the album, Catnip utilized the latest technologies in AI, like OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Disco Diffusion, to develop an immersive visual experience surrounding the project. She also created an original graphic novel to accompany the album which is one of the first graphic novels to be published using the DALL-E technology.”

In Plaid’s new album, the two wanted the music to be cutting of edge, warm, human and nostalgic. They are always evolving the sound to their music; they explore diverse musical styles while still holding on to the sounds of hip-hop from their youth. The two put everything they have into music and fans have not been disappointed with them. To read more articles about Plaid click here. Tour dates and Track list are down below.

PLAID LIVE 2023

01/26— Montreal, QC — Fairmount

01/27— Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Made

01/28— Chicago, IL — Sleeping Village

02/01— Denver, CO — Meow Wolf

02/02— Seattle, WA — Barboza

02/03— Victoria, BC — Lucky Bar

02/04— San Francisco, CA — The Independent

02/09 — Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room

02/11— Portland, OR — Holocene

FEORM FALORX TRACKLIST

1. Perspex

2. Modenet

3. Wondergan

4. C.A.

5. Cwtchr

6. Nightcrawler feat. Mason Bee

7. Bowl

8. Return to Return

9. Tomason

10. Wide I’s