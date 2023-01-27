mxdwn PREMIERE: Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico Shares Stunning New Single and Video for “Complicated, Confiscated”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt January 27th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico is about to release their first album in five years Self Care set to be released on Feb 10 and has shared the final single and video from the upcoming new album “Complicated, Confiscated.” A very personable song that pulls at the heart and the realization that we hurt our mental health in the worst ways but there is a way to heal and that is what Pacifico aims for in this new album.

Schwartz’s “Complicated, Confiscated,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn music, gives listeners and viewers a raw and heartfelt pursuit of what it takes to have mental well-being and stability and be able, to be honest about your self-care and what that looks like. Schwartz gives an undeniable performance staring directly at the camera. The pain in his eyes is recognizable and relatable through his guitar and soft voice. He brings out the vulnerability that shines in the most positive way.

Schwartz breaks down the song “Complicated, Confiscated:”

“‘Complicated, Confiscated’ is an attempt to write a song like Elliott Smith or David Bazan using only guitar and vocals. It expresses exactly how I feel when I am overcome with depression and anxiety. I wanted my performance in the video to be as intimate and vulnerable as the song and recording are. The light helps frame every inch of my face while also sometimes hiding other parts. Showing that I struggle will hopefully remind others they are not alone. I wrote this song to remind myself that these moments of feeling overwhelmed won’t last and I’ll often sing it as a mantra to calm down and help me work through tough times. Depression and anxiety are isolating. I hope ‘Complicated, Confiscated’ helps to combat that isolation and create community.”

Check out the new song and video for “Complicated, Confiscated” below right now.