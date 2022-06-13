My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue Of Sexplosion For June 2022 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Song “Any Way Ya Wanna”

Home News Roy Lott June 13th, 2022 - 6:02 PM

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult has announced a reissue of their album Sexplosion in honor of its 30th anniversary. The reissue will be released on June 17 via Wax Trax. The reissue will come in a limited edition 17′ vinyl and will feature an unheard song called “Any Way Ya Wanna,” which was recorded during the same sessions as the rest of the album back in 1991. It will also include remixes to the songs “Sex on Wheelz,” “Leathersex” and “Sexplosion.” See the full tracklist below.

At the time of the album’s release, it sold more than 61,000 copies within six weeks of the album’s release. The title track peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Dance/Club Play Songs that same year along with “Sex on Wheelz” landing at #15 on the same chart on The song also appeared on the Cool World soundtrack in 1992.

The announcement of the reissue follows the band’s release of Sleazy Action, a remix compliation album. Their last release of original material was 2019’s In The House of Strange Affairs. Their last reissue was also in 2019 for their album Confessions Of A Knife via SleazeBox Records label. Sleazebox is their own label under Wax Trax!

Sexplosion Tracklist:

A Side

A1 The International Sin Set

A2 Leathersex

A3 A Martini Built For 2

A4 Dream Baby

A5 Mood No. 6

B Side

B1 Sexplosion

B2 Princess Of The Queens (The Lost Generation)

B3 Sex On Wheelz

B4 A Continental Touch

B5 Mystery Babylon

C Side

C1 Any Way Ya Wanna (Previously Unreleased)

C2 Sex On Wheelz (Midnite Marauder Mix)

C3 Leathersex (Remix)

D1 Sexplosion (Mega-Mixxx)

