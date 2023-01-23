Clan of Xymox Announce 2023 North American Tour

No!, you are not dreaming. The Clan of Xymox has officially announced its 2023 North American Tour. Over the past few years, The Clan of Xymox has rescheduled their tour a few times, but they are officially set to kick off the tour on March 2nd in Columbus, Ohio.
The Clan of Xymox will kick off their first leg of the tour on the East Coast slowly making their way through the Midwest, and then slowly making their last stop in the South with special guest The Bellwether Syndicate. Then for their second leg of the tour which kicks off on June 1st will make their way through the Southwest and West Coast with special guests Curse Mackeys and A Curse of Ravens.
According to BrooklynVegan.com, The Clan of Xymox has added a new NYC show on March 10th at the Brooklyn Monarch with special guest VOSH and Then Come Slice.
Clan of Xymox – 2023 Tour Dates
Thu, March 2 – Columbus OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
Fri, March 3 – Ferndale MI @ The Magic Bag
Sat, March 4 – Toronto ON @ Velvet Underground
Sun, March 5 – Montreal QC @ SAT
Tue, March 7 – Boston MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Wed, March 8 – Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu, March 9 – Millersville PA @ Phantom Power
Fri, March 10 – Brooklyn NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, March 11 – Baltimore MD @ Soundstage
Sun, March 12 – Richmond VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Tue, March 14 – Greenville SC @ Radio Room
Thu, March 16 – Orlando FL @ The Abbey
Fri, March17 – West Palm Beach FL @ Respectable Street
Sat, March 18 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade
Sun, March 19 – Nashville TN @ Eastside Bowl
Tue, March 21 – Kansas City MO @ Blvd Nights
Wed, March 22 – St Paul MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Thu, March 23 – Milwaukee WI @ Cactus Club
Fri, March 24 – Chicago IL @ Concord Music Hall
Wed, May 31 – San Antonio TX @ Paper Tiger
Thu, June 1 – Houston TX @ Numbers
Fri, June 2 – Austin TX @ Elysium
Sat, June 3 – Dallas TX @ Granada Theater
Mon, June 5 – Albuquerque NM @ Launchpad
Tue, June 6 – Denver CO @ The O
Wed, June 7 – Salt Lake City UT @ Metro Music Hall
Fri, June 9 – Seattle WA @ El Corazon
Sat, June 10 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Sun, June 11 – Portland OR @ Star Theater
Tue, June 13 – San Francisco CA @ August Hall
Wed, June 14 – Costa Mesa CA @ The Wayfarer
Thu, June 15 – San Diego CA @ Brick by Brick
Fri, June 16 – Los Angeles CA @ Regent Theater