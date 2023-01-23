Clan of Xymox Announce 2023 North American Tour

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 23rd, 2023 - 4:21 PM

No!, you are not dreaming. The Clan of Xymox has officially announced its 2023 North American Tour. Over the past few years, The Clan of Xymox has rescheduled their tour a few times, but they are officially set to kick off the tour on March 2nd in Columbus, Ohio.

The Clan of Xymox will kick off their first leg of the tour on the East Coast slowly making their way through the Midwest, and then slowly making their last stop in the South with special guest The Bellwether Syndicate. Then for their second leg of the tour which kicks off on June 1st will make their way through the Southwest and West Coast with special guests Curse Mackeys and A Curse of Ravens.

According to BrooklynVegan.com, The Clan of Xymox has added a new NYC show on March 10th at the Brooklyn Monarch with special guest VOSH and Then Come Slice.

Clan of Xymox – 2023 Tour Dates