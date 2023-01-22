Murray A. Lightburn Shares Heartfelt New Single And Music Video “Dumpster Gold”

Home News Ally Najera January 22nd, 2023 - 5:53 PM

Murray A. Lightburn, band member of The Dears, released a new music video for his new earnest single, “Dumpster Gold.” The song and music video combined tell a story that is understood through the lyricism and the visuals. The video opens with a black screen and a voiceover which is being emitted from the radio.

The powerful words last for about a minute until they come to a halt. Creatively, Lightburn shuts the radio off before the actual song begins. Each lyric feels heartfelt and somber as it glides over the soft rhythm of the music.

In the video, as Lightburn bike rides through the streets, the lyrics are being sung. The artist pours out a story through the words that feel deeply personal. Viewers also see the artist walk all the way through to a cemetery area. These moments from the six-minute video express the story being conveyed through the words of the song.

Lightburn attributes this song to the relationship he held with his estranged father who passed away. He explains his father as someone who “was a complete stranger to me. I could almost count the conversations we had, and none of them were very meaningful.”

Viewers should be especially grateful for Lightburn to have shared such intimate words and visuals through his new music video of “Dumpster Gold.”

Fans should expect the artist to go on tour within the next month in the U.K. and Ireland as soon as February 3 to February 18.

Tour Dates

02/03 – Roisin Dubh – Galway, Ireland

02/04 – Whelan’s – Dublin, Ireland

02/05 – Cyrpus Avenue – Cork, Ireland

02/07 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, UK

02/08 – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut ­– Glasgow, UK

02/09 – Brudenell Social Club – Leeds, UK

02/10 – The Deaf Institute – Manchester, UK