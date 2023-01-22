Kevin Rutmanis Announces Two Albums “unEat” and “Crackpot Whorehead” For February 2023 Release

Home News Ally Najera January 22nd, 2023 - 11:10 PM

Crackpot Whorehead Album Cover

Artist Kevin Rutmanis has announced two upcoming albums, unEat and Crackpot Whorehead. Set to release in the coming month via Rock Is Hell Records, the musician will release two LPs to listeners. The unEat album has a total of eight tracks and Crackpot Whorehead has nine tracks.

The final touches of the album was a collaborative team effort. The LP of Crackpot Whorehead was recorded with bass-player Trevor Dun. Despite the distance in geographic locations the two artists managed to produce this work. The album covers are unique each with allure from cover art done by Mow Skwoz. Rutmanis’ was reportedly content with her work and described her as ‘in-house genius.’

Rutmanis’ album unEat is an experimental, noise-rock LP with ‘slithering bass lines.’ The second record is also an experimental, noise-rock album described as an ‘out-of-control bus barreling through the parade of music, backing up and doing it again and again.’

The two albums are set to come out on the same day next month on February 17.

unEat Tracklist

El Ray Vis Broken Yolk ‘n’ Brew It Clean Dead Hands Doe Deer New Dizzies Bolus Iknowi’mwrong

Crackpot Whorehead Tracklist