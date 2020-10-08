Deerhoof Release New Cover Album, Love-Lore, Featuring Tracks from the Police, Gary Numan and More

Home News Krista Marple October 8th, 2020 - 11:34 AM

The San Francisco band Deerhoof released a 35-minute long album full of covered songs that of which were originally released in the 50s all the way through the 80s.

Love-Lore was released on September 28th, only a few short months after Future Teenage Cave Artists, their most recent full-length LP. It contains 43 live covers that were produced in the studio. According to Pitchfork, the surprise album was recorded in just one afternoon and was debuted the next day at the Time:Spans Festival back in 2019.

<a href="https://deerhoof.bandcamp.com/album/love-lore">Love-Lore by Deerhoof</a>

Back in 2017, Deerhoof’s drummer, Greg Saunier, brought attention to his Facebook page by posting about Daytrotter, a media company, and exposed the things the company was doing. Supposedly, Daytrotter was sharing raw recordings from artists and bands. Saunier said, “Daytrotter’s been around for many years and done many great sessions, and the vast majority of musicians have no doubt had a good experience working with them. But not everyone.” “I make this statement without malice or intent to achieve anything other than letting my fellow musicians know what Daytrotter can do, so that you can decide for yourselves whether this is ok for you,” said Saunier. Saunier posted that he was not able to confirm or deny that his allegations happened to Deerhoof.

Love-Lore was composed of covers that were originally performed by other big name artists such as The Beach Boys, Derek Bailey, The Velvet Underground and many more. While they covered many infamous songs, one of the more popular covers is “Electric Avenue,” which was originally sung by Eddy Grant. Along with that, “Song For A Future Generation” made an appearance on the album which was originally performed by The B-52’s.

Overall, Love-Lore has a very indie feel to it. It incorporates resonant instrumental sounds accompanied by a portentous voice to create a relaxing and therapeutic aura that honors the original versions of the songs. Along with that, it successfully brings a unique and unfamiliar perception to them.

The album is available for free to stream and download on Bandcamp’s website.

Love-Lore Tracklist:

1. In All Languages

2. Excerpt from Spatial Serenade

3. Macrosolutions to Megaproblems

4. Earthlight

5. Knight Rider

6. Ohio Bell

7. Music for Renaissance Instruments

8. Electric Avenue

9. Cars

10. Kontakte

11. Wonderful

12. Star Trek: Balance of Terror

13. All Fours

14. Rainbow Connection

15. For Ann (Rising)

16. Oscillations

17. We Are the Robots

18. Close Encounters of the Third Kind

19. Drive to Tears

20. Patterns in a Chromatic Field

21. They Dwell on Other Planes

22. Unfunky UFO

23. Space Talk

24. Ottave Comandamento: Corri Veloce

25. Homily for Snare Drum

26. Song for a Future Generation

27. Mechanical Accordion

28. O Astronauta

29. Do You Know the Way to San Jose?

30. Of Flying Cars and the Declining Rate of Profit

31. Improvisation

32. The Jetsons

33. C-M=B05

34. Shadows of Contrabass Solo

35. The Perking Coffee Pot

36. Variations of Aldous Huxley in Memoriam

37. Pulsar

38. Uno Espressione

39. Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima

40. Empty Words

41. Drip Music

42. All Tomorrow’s Parties

43. Example #22