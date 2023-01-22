Brujeria Announces 30 Aniversário Tour

Brujeria has just revealed that they will be going on their “Matando Güeros – 30 Aniversário Tour” in the coming year. Starting next month in February up until March, the band will be set to perform. The band will commemorate the release of their most recent studio album since 2000, this spring during the tour.
The entire tour will last the duration of 19 dates, beginning February 24. Select bands will join Brujeria on their tour. Including Total Chaos and Dwarves which will perform on select dates. The band, Art Of Shock will be the opening act for the entirety of the tour.
Tickets are currently being sold on the band’s website.
Matando Güeros – 30 Aniversário Tour Dates
02/24 – Yuma, Arizona – Red Moon Ale House
02/25 – Tucson, Arizona – The Rock
02/26 – El Paso, Texas – Rockhouse
02/28 – Laredo, Texas – Cold Brew
03/01 – Houston, Texas – Warehouse Live Studio
03/02 – San Antonio, Texas – The Rock Box
03/03 – Fort Worth, Texas – Tulips
03/04 – Roswell, New Mexico – Black Cock Brewing
03/05 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Launchpad
03/08 – Farmington, New Mexico – Inspired Moments
03/09 – Flagstaff, Arizona – Yucca North
03/10 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Backstage Bar
03/11 – Bakersfield, California – Tremblor Brewing Company
03/12 – Sacramento, California – Den Of Sin
03/15 – San Jose, California – The Ritz
03/16 – Fresno, California – Strummer’s
03/17 – Pomona, California – Glass House
03/18 – Long Beach, California – Alex’s Bar
03/19 – San Diego, California – Music Box
Total chaos (2/24-3/12)
Dwarves (3/15-3/19)