Brujeria Announces 30 Aniversário Tour

Home News Ally Najera January 22nd, 2023 - 11:46 PM

Brujeria has just revealed that they will be going on their “Matando Güeros – 30 Aniversário Tour” in the coming year. Starting next month in February up until March, the band will be set to perform. The band will commemorate the release of their most recent studio album since 2000, this spring during the tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRUJERIA (@brujeria_oficial)

The entire tour will last the duration of 19 dates, beginning February 24. Select bands will join Brujeria on their tour. Including Total Chaos and Dwarves which will perform on select dates. The band, Art Of Shock will be the opening act for the entirety of the tour.

Tickets are currently being sold on the band’s website.

Matando Güeros – 30 Aniversário Tour Dates

02/24 – Yuma, Arizona – Red Moon Ale House

02/25 – Tucson, Arizona – The Rock

02/26 – El Paso, Texas – Rockhouse

02/28 – Laredo, Texas – Cold Brew

03/01 – Houston, Texas – Warehouse Live Studio

03/02 – San Antonio, Texas – The Rock Box

03/03 – Fort Worth, Texas – Tulips

03/04 – Roswell, New Mexico – Black Cock Brewing

03/05 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Launchpad

03/08 – Farmington, New Mexico – Inspired Moments

03/09 – Flagstaff, Arizona – Yucca North

03/10 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Backstage Bar

03/11 – Bakersfield, California – Tremblor Brewing Company

03/12 – Sacramento, California – Den Of Sin

03/15 – San Jose, California – The Ritz

03/16 – Fresno, California – Strummer’s

03/17 – Pomona, California – Glass House

03/18 – Long Beach, California – Alex’s Bar

03/19 – San Diego, California – Music Box

Total chaos (2/24-3/12)