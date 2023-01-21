Danny Ocean at Oasis Wynwood on Feb. 26th

Home News Melanie Stewart January 21st, 2023 - 5:38 PM

Danny Ocean was born as Daniel Morales in Caracas, Venezuela. He worked for a time under the alias Danny O.C.T. and began his music career around 2009, producing multiple EPs before leaving his country and immigrating to Miami, Florida around 2015 to escape the grim political and economic downfall of Venezuela. Working low-paying jobs and feeling alone and displaced, Ocean wrote the song “Me Rehúso” in 2016, with the thought of his girlfriend who he left back in Venezuela. He uploaded the song to his channel, and although it took a while to be recognized, the track eventually became a viral hit, streamed hundreds of millions of times, and even was remade as an English-language version, “Baby I Won’t.”

Singer/producer Danny Ocean blended Latin rhythms, EDM and pop hooks. He eventually collected over a billion streams with his single Me Rehúso alone, while other songs from his 2019 album 54+1 also did very well, amassing hundreds of millions. 2020 and 2021 saw top quality collaborations with Latin star Karol G (“Miedito o Qué?”) and Tokischa (“Dorito & Coca Cola”). In 2022, he released his second LP, @dannocean.

Click HERE to get tickets

Location: Oasis Wynwood

Address: 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 7:00 p.m.