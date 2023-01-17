Wilco Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Today the rock band Wilco have announced new dates for their Spring 2023 North American Tour in support of their upcoming album Cruel Country. The band will start with a series of three night residencies in Chicago, Port Chester, New York, Reykjavík and Iceland. Following the live concerts, Wilco will be visiting cities all over the south east.

This past fall, Wilco announced a surprise show which quickly turned into three concerts at Chicago’s Famous Late-Night Honky Tonk, Carol’s Pub. Today the band gives a peek into a special evening which was in celebration of Cruel Country with film clips of their performances that night of “A Story To Tell,” “I Am My Mother,” “Cruel Country” and “Falling Apart (Right Now).”

The physical release of Cruel Country, Wilcoworld Radio returns for its third installment. The radio show will stream for free on Wilcoworld.net beginning today through January 24th and will feature 12+ hours of unique programming, including a DJ hour from each band member, rare and unheard recordings of recent live shows, a Cruel Country deep dive with Jeff Tweedy, an audio mezcal tasting, Wilco cover sets curated by WXRT’s Marty Lennertz and Lara Mondae, plus custom commercials, celebrity IDs and more.

There will also be a behind-the-scenes conversation on the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, which has earned two Grammy nominations for Best Historical Album and Best Album Notes.

Spring 2023 North American Tour

March/23 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre *+

March/25 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre *+

March/26 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre*+

March/30 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre *+

March/31 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre *+

April/1 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre *+

April/6 – Reykjavík, IS – Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center – SOLD OUT +

April/7 – Reykjavík, IS – Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center – SOLD OUT +

April/8 – Reykjavík, IS – Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center – SOLD OUT +

April/16 – Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

April/18 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock %

April/19 – St. Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheater %

April20 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall %

April/22 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing %

April/23 – Athens, GA – Classic Center %

April/24 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %

April/25 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman %

April/27 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre %

April/28 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe %

April/29 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheater %

April/30 – Athens, OH – Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Aug/19 – Taboão, PT – Festival Paredes De Coura

Sept/3 – Birmingham, UK – Moseley Folk Festival

* with Horsegirl

+ Three shows, no repeats

% with The A’s