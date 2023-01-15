Måneskin Release Music Video For “Gossip” Featuring Tom Morello

Home News Ally Najera January 15th, 2023 - 6:20 PM

Måneskin recently dropped a fun, hectic music video for single, “Gossip” featuring Tom Morello. Together, the musicians gave a visually stunning video that is anything but conventional.

According to Blabbermouth, the music is described as fierce with a rapid, infectious and hammering guitar hook. Morello’s guitar strings and the raging lyricism of the band proves just that.

The nearly five-minute music video that can only be described as chaotic, opens with a flash of different types of people pressed up against glass. As the commotion begins a large group of people are featured who range from a police officer to a construction worker. Each figure pays homage to the lyrics which contribute to the mundane aspect of the human race who engage in gossip.

In a glass casing enter the band as they perform their single all while being monitored by a security guard. On the other side of the casing are all the people who are different human “characters” of some sort. Strategically the security guard is guitarist, Morello who gives an absolutely riddling guitar solo. For approximately thirty seconds, the guitar elevates the upbeat rhythm of the song until the band jumps backs in belting the lyrics once more.

The video ends on a cheeky note when the band members strip down and flash their nude bodies. Despite the censorships, this final touch really encapsulates the song and visuals risky theme.

The song accompanied by the vibrant music video precedes the rock band’s reputation as ‘a genuine force in rock and roll.’

“Gossip” is just one of the singles from the band’s upcoming album, Rush! – set to be released on January 20.