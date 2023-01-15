El Ten Eleven Announce New Album Valley Of Fire For February 2023 Release

Home News Ally Najera January 15th, 2023 - 11:09 PM

Band, El Ten Eleven has announced their upcoming album Valley Of Fire set to release next month. On February 10, 2023, fans will accept the new project that will feature a total of seven tracks.

<a href="https://fakerecordlabel.bandcamp.com/album/valley-of-fire">Valley of Fire by El Ten Eleven</a>

So far, the duo has dropped one single that will be one of the tracks for the album. With open arms, listeners have already received “Not Even Almost.” The recent song has only been a taste for what to expect. Listening closely to the melodies, fans will be able to pick up the melodious beats that were put down by the duo.

This will be their thirteenth album, one entirely produced from their trip to the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. Kristian Dunn, the rock duo’s bassist recalls his visit as “actually living in the moment and feeling awash in true tranquility.”

A trip which Dunn took with his wife led to good energy that is expected to have transferred directly to their newest album. Together Dunn and his bandmate Tim Fogarty have produced a unique collection of music post-trip. In the track list the combined inspiration will pour out from each song.

From the blending of El Ten Eleven’s style of music and themes from the Valley Of Fire location– each track has been curated to resemble just that.

In February, listeners wil be able to witness the unique beauty of the Valley Of Fire.

Valley Of Fire track list