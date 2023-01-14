Tennis Share Catchy New Single And Music Video For “Let’s Make A Mistake Tonight”

Home News Gracie Chunes January 14th, 2023 - 5:26 PM

Indie pop band Tennis has released their latest single, “Let’s Make A Mistake Tonight.” The song is off of their upcoming album Pollen, which is set to be released Friday, February 10 via Mutually Detrimental.

The new single was accompanied by a self-directed music video featuring the duo performing the song in front of a simple yet beautiful backdrop.”‘Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight’ is all hubris, attitude, and wish fulfilment. I’m turning water into wine,” says Tennis. “I’m reshaping my reality through projection or denial. While tracking with Patrick I kept envisioning the same scene: I’m in the passenger’s seat. Patrick drives with one hand on the wheel and one on my thigh. This song plays us out.”

Pollen is the highly anticipated sixth album from the duo. It is expected that Tennis will tour this album, but as of right now, the duo only has a two-night St. Valentine’s Day stand planned at London’s historic Islington Assembly Hall on February 14 and 15. Find tickets and more information here.

Stream “Let’s Make A Mistake Tonight” here.