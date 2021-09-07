Rick And Morty Season Finale Features New Melodic Tennis Song “Borrowed Time”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 7th, 2021 - 8:45 PM

The last episode of Rick and Morty aired on September 5th at 11 PM, and in the final scene, viewers also got to hear “Borrowed Time” a song by Tennis. The husband-wife duo wrote “Borrowed Time” for the Rick and Morty finale, and encapsulated the end of the show so many have come to love. “I’ve got to do what’s right for me… thought we’d go on, you by my side, forever,” she sings, as the melody is exactly what you’d expect to hear from a TV shows ending.

This new release for the TV show comes one year after Tennis’ latest release SWIMMER, which has since become critically acclaimed. Kelly Veach from mxdwn wrote ” The reflection and time the pair has put into every song and lyric shows through. Moore’s voice is pure, timeless, and at times babyish. Nonetheless, she delivers a flawless vocal performance on each track. Her singing paired with vintage filtering and 80s style instrumentals makes for a retro sound for the modern ear.” Tennis brings this same energy to “Borrowed Time,” and the Rick and Morty universe.

Tennis is also announcing their long awaited tour titled “Don’t Ruin This,” where they will travel throughout the United States in the months of October and November. Make sure to keep up with the updates of where you can see them live in the next months, such as Brooklyn Steele on November 11th, and other locations.