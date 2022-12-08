The Arcs Share Dreamy New Single “Eyez”

Home News Karan Singh December 8th, 2022 - 2:00 PM

American garage rock troop the Arcs are all set to drop their sophomore record next month. Fronted and formed by the Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach, the group has released a new single ahead of the January 27 release of Electrophonic Chronic. Written by each bandmember, including the late Richard Swift, “Eyez” is an exploration of the things we share and hide in plain sight. Check it out below:

Held together by the dreamy, vintage synthesizers of Leon Michels, Auerbach ponders over the many roadblocks that prevent honest communication between those who love each other the most. The lyrics are largely inspired by the band’s first-hand experience of losing their fellow musician and friend.

“There’s a lot of mystery to most people,” Auerbach explained. “You can work with someone for years and there will be things about them that you never know. Everyone has parts of their story they might not want written.”

The Arcs have shared two singles from the new album prior to their latest one: “Keep On Dreamin'” and “Heaven Is A Place.” Their first full-length release, Yours, Dreamily, came in 2015 and featured the band’s original line-up of Dan Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss and Richard Swift. Given its immense popularity, the next record is preceded by high expectations.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat