Joni Mitchell to be Honored with Gershwin Prize and Tribute Concert

Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2023 - 3:18 PM

According to consequence.net artist Joni Mitchell will be receiving the 2023 Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The iconic singer and songwriter will be presented with the prize during a tribute concert which is scheduled for March 1 in Washington D.C.

In the following statement Carla Hayden, the librarian of the Library of Congress shared her happiness and gratitude toward Mitchell‘s music.

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages. Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present The Gershwin Prize to this musical genius.”

Mitchell has received numerous of awards throughout her career which include recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors; a tribute from MusiCares, a Grammy-affiliated charity and an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music. Last July Mitchell shocked a lot of people by performing at the Newport Folk Festival which marked Mitchell’s first performance since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Also this June Mitchell will be performing her first concert in 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. The concert is a follow up to her surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival.

The Gershwin Prize will be broadcasted on PBS March 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET. At this time no other performers have yet been announced. Past recipients of The Gershwin Prize include Paul McCartney, Carole King, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie.