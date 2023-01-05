Theophilus London Found ‘Safe and Well’ After Going Missing, Family Says

Home News Karan Singh January 5th, 2023 - 12:53 PM

American rapper and singer Theophilus London has been found after a missing persons report was filed last week in the hope of locating him. As per an Instagram post by his cousin Mikhail Noel, who was also the person listed in the initial statement, the matter has been resolved: “We have found Theo / he is safe and well, At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikhail DjKellz Noel (@iamdjkellz)

In the caption, Noel wrote the following: “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all. ”

Those close to the artist reported him missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on December 27 after noticing his absence had been a constant for several months. A Secretly Group representative shared this with the public the following day and released the following statement: “Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.”

This also included a brief message from London’s father : “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” (Pitchfork)

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang