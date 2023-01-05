Frankie Rose To Release First Album In 6 Years, Drops Upbeat Single “Anything”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2023 - 6:47 PM

According to pitchfork.com former Vivian Girls, Dum Dum Girls and Crystal Stilts band member Frankie Rose has announced her first solo album in six years. Love as Projection will be released on March 10 by Slumberland and today Rose has shared her latest single “Anything.”

“Anything” is a lovely ditty which has vibrant instrumentation that brings a heavy style of 80s music. Rose‘s vocal performance is elegant by how her light and delicate voice harmonizes along with the bittersweet echoing music. “Anything” is a stunning piece which shows how Rose is still capable of performing beautiful tunes.

Rose’s last full-length was 2017’s Cage Tropical and on that same year Rose dropped a full-album cover of the Cure’s 1980 record Seventeen Seconds. Before Cage Tropical, Rose issued her 2012 solo album Interstellar and 2013’s Herein Wild, as well as Careers, the 2014 LP by her band Beverly.

Love as Projection Tracklist

01 Sixteen Ways

02 Anything

03 Had It Wrong

04 Saltwater Girl

05 Feel Light

06 DOA

07 Sleeping Night and Day

08 Molotov in Stereo

09 Come Back

10 Song for a Horse