Bill Berry of R.E.M & Mike Mantione of Five Eight Form The Bad Ends And Release Single “Mile Marker 29” From Upcoming Debut Album “The Power and the Glory”

January 5th, 2023

Today rock band The Bad Ends have announced they will be release their debut album The Power and the Glory on January 20 by New West Records. The nine song set record is produced by Mike Albanese of Maserati and The Bad Ends in the band’s hometown of Athens Georgia.

The Bad Ends features Mike Mantione of Five Eight on vocals & guitar, Dave Domizi on bass & vocals, Geoff Melkonian of the Josh Joplin Group on keyboards & vocals, Christian Lopez on guitars & mandolin, and former R.E.M. band member Bill Berry on drums. Also the album features appearances from Sean Dunn of Five Eight and John Neff of Drive-By Truckers.

In light of The Bad Ends releasing their self titled debut album the band have shared their first single off the record called “Mile Marker 29.” As a whole, the tune is amazing by how the instrumentation brings a heavy dose of classic rock. Also the vocal performances from each band member contributes to the addictive rock vibe. The Bad Ends are capable of dazzling people’s minds with top notch rock tunes.

The Bad Ends’s The Power and the Glory will be available across digital platforms, compact disc and standard black vinyl. A limited to 750 Translucent Orange edition autographed by The Bad Ends will be available at Independent Retailers while a very limited Hand-Poured Translucent Green edition autographed by The Bad Ends is available for pre-order at NEW WEST RECORDS.

The Bad Ends The Power and the Glory Track List