Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album “Grandfather Courage” & Drops Reimagined Video For “Highest Bidder”

Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, which is set to be released on February 3 via his own Storefront Records. The LP is an acoustic edition of his 2022 full-length album White Jesus Black Problems. The album features 11 songs and is based on the true story of the interracial relationship between his seventh-generation Scottish grandmother who lived in 1750s colonial Virginia in a common law marriage with his seventh-generation Black enslaved grandfather. The album also features the reimagined version of “Oh Betty,” which was nominated in the Best American Roots Performance category for the 2023 Grammys.

He also released the music video for “Highest Bidder” Reimagined. The new rendition has a slower tone but brings his vocals to the forefront.“If you want to take your mind, body, and soul on a trip check out the reimagined recording of ‘Highest Bidder’ through the lenses of my touring band,” the musician said in a statement. “At the time, I was listening to a lot of African drum patterns, and that definitely influenced this song. I’m trying to convey what I see when I walk down the street here in Oakland.” Check it out below

Grandfather Courage Tracklist:

01. Drifting Away

02. Locked Down

03. Highest Bidder

04. They Go Low

05. Nibbadip

06. Oh Betty

07. Man with No Name

08. You Better Have a Gun

09. Trudoo

10. In My Head

11. Virginia Soil