Dionne Warwick Teases Upcoming Duet With Dolly Parton

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has revealed that she has a new gospel song with Dolly Parton on the way called “Peace Like a River.” Warwick spoke with talk-show host Tamron Hall to reveal the much-anticipated collaboration. “[Parton] sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, ‘Okay, that sounds like a deal,’” Warwick said when asked how the forthcoming collaboration came about.” She continues to say “she’s such a sweetheart, I know her. And she sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing as a duet. It’s a gospel song called ‘Peace Like a River’. She wrote it, and I am very excited about this. I really am. I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s going to be very special.”

Warwick last collaborated with Chance the Rapper for a duet titled “Nothing’s Impossible,” which was released in 2021. Parton is no stranger to gospel music. In 2012, she starred in the film Joyful Noise alongside Queen Latifah and Keke Palmer. The film centers around Latifah and Parton having to set their differences aside to save a small-town choir. She recently performed with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus at her annual New Years’ Eve party in Miami. The pair sang a cover of “I Love Rock and Roll” and a mashup of Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball and Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” They also covered the classic song “Jolene.”