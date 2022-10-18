Venom Inc’s Visa Issues Are Result Of Backlog Attributed To Pandemic

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 18th, 2022 - 7:34 PM

On October 18, members of Venom Inc. featuring original VENOM guitarist Jeff “Mantas” Dunn () a ex-VENOM bassist/vocalist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan, expressed their regret at having to postpone the East Coast tour dates for their upcoming Fall 2022 “There’s Only Black Across America” North American tour that was scheduled to kickstart later this October. In a statement released early that morning, the band members released an official statement announcing, “It is with great frustration and regret that we must announce that our planned East Coast U.S. run must be pushed into 2023. In the meantime, we will plan the West Coast dates to happen earlier in 2023” (Blabbermouth).

As they shift all concert performances both on the east and west coast to dates in early 2023, Venom Inc attributes this delay to difficulties finding a visa appointment that would allow lead guitarist Jeff Dunn to travel and perform outside of Portugal, where Dunn currently resides due to a backlog accumulating from Covid-19 pandemic.

The band expresses their frustration and their hopeless devastation at not being able to come see their fans on the scheduled tour dates as the band expands on their circumstances later in the statement, with Dunn not being able to land an appointment for a visa approval interview until mid-November. He writes that

“Although we have been pushing for weeks and have been passed with all paperwork required and fees paid, the government is the one who holds the wand over us and has refused to expedite us in this instance, so we are left with no choice but to postpone.” He says, “Some things are beyond our control, so we apologize but rest assured we will hit hard, heavy, and loud in 2023 so hold fast and we will see you soon!!”

Hold tight for Venom Inc.’s future announcement of the specific dates for the 2023 legs of their upcoming “There’s Only Black Across America” U.S tour!

Tickets purchased will be refunded by the venue.

Venom Inc. shared a lyric video for their single “Come To Me” on August 28th in preemptive celebration of the September 23rd release of their new album There’s Only Black.

Venom Inc. has also collaborated with the members of Allegaeon, Soilwork, and Warbringer on their Florida Death Metal Style song called “Drag Them to the Guillotine.”