Porcupine Tree Announce Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Debut New Single “Of The New Day”

Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 6:27 PM

Porcupine Tree have announced their upcoming tour “Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation,” and have released their new single “Of The New Day” from their new album Closure/Continuation. It will be released June 24.

The British rock band will commemorate their first tour in over 12 years with new dates in North and South America, in support of their upcoming album. The tour will begin in Toronto, Ontario on September 10 and will conclude November 11 in London, England. The group will travel through Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Berlin, Vienna, Copenhagen, Paris and Amsterdam, among others.

Tickets will go on sale beginning March 11.