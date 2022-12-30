More Than 2.2 Million Vinyl Albums Sold In One Week In The U.S

Home News Trisha Valdez December 30th, 2022 - 8:20 PM

Vinyl pressing plates, player, and controller.

The week of December 22, 2022, vinyl album records hit a sale of 2.2 million making it the largest number of vinyl albums sold in a week. Luminate has been tracking music sales since 1991 and 2022 was the year where numbers went sky high.

According to Billboard, ” That marks the single-largest sales week for vinyl albums since Luminate began electronically tracking music sales in 1991. It’s also only the second time in the modern era that weekly vinyl album sales have exceeded 2 million.”

The first-time vinyl album sales exceeded was last year, the week ending December 23, 2021. Vinyl album sales were up 2.1 million last year.

Inspired by holiday shopping vinyl album sales went up which allowed their number to reach to the millions. According to Billboard, “sales grew 46.7% during the holiday season. Vinyl album sales made up 57% of overall album sales in the United States in the week ending December 22 and 63% of all physical album sales.”

The top selling vinyl album off 2022 was Taylor Swift’s album Midnights, this album sold about 68,000 copies. Which also allowed it to become the third-largest sales week of the year for vinyl.

Vinyl album sales went up December 2022 surpassing last year’s number. Going into the New Year we will have to wait and see if vinyl sales go up once more.