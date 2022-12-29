Rob Halford Records Video Message Supporting Ukrainian Heavy Metal Maniacs

Home News Karan Singh December 29th, 2022 - 12:48 PM

With the war in Ukraine still far from over, a number of celebrities and public figures have come together to voice their support for the ongoing struggle against Russia. Most recently, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford put out a message for his fans in said region of turmoil.

In the brief video, he says, “Hello, heavy metal maniacs of Ukraine. It’s your Metal God. I’m sending you all of my love, all of my strength, all of my power to each and every one of you. I love you so much. Slava Ukraini (English: ‘Glory to Ukraine’). Stay strong, stay heavy, stay metal. Oh, yeah!”

Watch the full clip below:

Earlier this year, Halford expressed his support for the people of Ukraine during a show in Poland. During a performance of “Blood Red Skies” at the Mystic Festival in Gdańsk on June 3, the British metal veteran repeatedly chanted “Free Ukraine!”

During an interview two ago, Halford was asked if politics have a place in metal, to which he responded: “Absolutely they do and I’ve been putting my two penn’orth into PRIEST’s music for most of my life, but it’s concealed by smoke and mirrors. Take a song like ‘Evil Never Dies’ [from 2018’s ‘Firepower’ album]. I make some digs there and I know what I mean, but here’s the thing, especially for a band like PRIEST: music is about escapism.”

He continued: “If I hear one more thing about Brexit, I don’t know what I will do. To me there’s a place for politics and I applaud bands that make it important in what they do, but with me the clues are there if you want to look for them.” (Blabbermouth)