Pink Floyd Raises £500,000 For The Ukraine With Philanthropic Single “Hey Hey Rise Up”

Home News Roy Lott December 28th, 2022 - 7:38 PM

Pink Floyd has revealed that their recent benefit single “Hey Hey Rise Up” has raised £500,000 for humanitarian charities aiding those affected by the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war. Te band issued a statement via Facebook about the exciting news. “Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported Hey, Hey, Rise Up. The single, recorded on 30th March with Андрій Хливнюк of the Ukrainian band Бумбокс, has so far raised over £450,000 to help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people.”

The statement also mentions the charities they will be donating to, including Hospitallers (Медичний Добровольчий Батальйон Госпітальєри • Hospitallers Paramedics), The Kharkiv and Przemyśl Project, Vostok SOS (Восток SOS), Kyiv Volunteer (Київ Волонтерський) and Livyj Bereh. Fans can still donate to one of these charities directly on the band’s website.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” is th groups first single in over 30 years and was released in April. Frontman David Gilmour spoke out against the war, with his family being from Ukraine. “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers,” he said in a press statement. “I hope it will receive wide support and publicity. We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale. We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Fans can still purchase the single as a 7″ vinyl or physical CD.