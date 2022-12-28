Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Makes the Billboard Top 100 at No 1 for 11th Week in a Row

Home News Karan Singh December 28th, 2022 - 11:47 AM

It’s no longer up for debate — Mariah Carey has won Christmas again, just as she has repeatedly over the past few years. Though she did lose a trademark battle for an official claim over the Queen of Christmas title, we all know who’s running the show. After all, her holiday landmark single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” stands firm atop the Billboard Hot 100 for its 11th week! This further extends Carey’s record for an artist spending the most number of weeks at No. 1 on the chart, totaling up to 90 over the span of her career.

“I can’t even handle this news.. I’m jumping up and down in the snow..! Meanwhile Cha Cha is swimming around and Mutley is howling like a kid running around in circles feeling our energy,” Carey posted on Twitter upon finding out about her latest win.

A surprise though it may be, the holiday single reemerging on the charts every December has become a tradition in recent years. Since 2019, the song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 every year and secured a total of 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Global 200.

On Christmas day, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” broke the record for the biggest streaming day in the history of Spotify across the world, with 21.26 million streams. The numbers keep stacking up and the timelessness of the song continues to add to Carey’s legacy. It’s not a long shot to assume that this won’t be the last time we hear about this holiday classic breaking records. (Billboard)