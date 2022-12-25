SF Sketchfest Announces 2023 Lineup Including Tribute Performances To Cheech & Chong, Laraine Newman, And More

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 25th, 2022 - 1:00 PM

Brooklyn Vegan has shared news of the headliners to the 20th anniversary SF Sketchfest comedy festival. The San Francisco-based festival is set to take place from January 20-February 5, 2023 across the city. The festival has more to offer than just sketch comedy. The festival will feature stand-up, improv, comedy podcasts, tributes, Q&As, and more.

Some of the highlights mentioned for the festival are tribute performances to Cheech & Chong, Laraine Newman, David Alan Grier, and Elliot Gould. There will also be anniversary celebrations of A Mighty Wind, Viva Variety, and Perfect Strangers. Since everyone loves a good comedy roast, there is also a roast planned of Bruce Campbell from Evil Dead. “Riffapalooza” will also take place with members of the past Mystery Science Theater 3000.

The festival is bigger than just standard comedy, as there will be comical music performances as well. Fred Armisen will be hosting “Comedy for Bass Players But Everyone is Welcome” which will feature different bassists each night. In addition, The Red Room Orchestra will be hosting “The Music of Twin Peaks” and “The Music of Repo Man” with multiple comics including Ray Wise, Michael Horse, Alex Cox, Tito Larriva, and more.

Tickets for the festival are available on the Sketchfest website here. The full lineup is also listed here.