Disconnected Souls Shares High-Impact Cover Of “Stop The Cavalry”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 25th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Multi-form metal band Disonnected Souls have dropped a new Christmas song for this holiday season titled “Can You Stop The Cavalry.” The song is a re-imagined version of the song “Stop The Cavalry” by Jona Lewie.

A press release from C Squared Music shares the difficulty in finishing this project, stating that “Can You Stop The Cavalry” was the most challenging Christmas cover song yet to tackle, seeing two failed attempts at it which were djent and black metal respectively. The third attempt grew into the final version after going back to the drawing board and finding the trap sample.”

With the distorted guitar and vocals giving the song a trippy feel, it’s certainly a unique listening option for the holidays.

Lead vocalist Felix King commented on the cover as well, stating “I’m taken by my new appreciation for the narrative of the song after working with it! Actually, I’ve come to really like it- and it’s convenient how well it fits thematically with another piece we’re working on!”

This isn’t the band’s first foray into Christmas songs. The band has been re-imagining different Christmas songs since 2018 when they released “Walking In The Air.”