Ulver Announces 5 Tape Box Set “Trolsk Sortmetall” For February 2023 Release

Hannah Boyle December 24th, 2022 - 7:39 PM

The new year will be bringing excited news for fans of Ulver. Norwegian experimental elecontronica band Ulver announced the release of their new 5 tape box set entitled “Trolsk Sortmetall” over an instagram post earlier this week. The exciting new box set is set to be released in mid Febuary of 2023 and will cover the band’s complete works from 1993-1997.

In addition to the 5 tapes in this new box set, “Trolsk Sortmetall” will also include a ‘massive’ hardcover book with the previous contents of 2014 Century Media release. The new box set will also provide access to new extensive interviews from the band. As well as interviews and a book, the 5 tape box set also has access to additional texts and testimonials from behind the scenes. Owners of the new box set will also find band merch including a flag, a metal pin, a shaped backpack, five posters, four post cards, and a die hard version only certificate signed by Kristoffer “Garm” Rygg.

Fans of Ulver should be warned and prepared to jump for this latest release. This 5 tape box set will be rather exclusive with only 1000 hand numbered copies to be sold worldwide.

For more information check out the band’s official instagram post below.

Preorder here

Photo credit: Lexi Houghton