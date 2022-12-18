Bass Drum Of Death Announce North American Tour For 2023 In Support Of Forthcoming Album Say I Won’t

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 18th, 2022 - 7:24 PM

Bass Drum Of Death has just finished shows around the globe, but this hasn’t stopped them from announcing another tour. The band is going on tour starting February 8, 2023 in support of their new album Say I Won’t that is set to release on January 27, 2023 via Fat Possum Records. The band will be supported by fellow alternative/indie band Dead Tooth at their shows in March and April.

In support of the tour announcement, the band has also shared a live version of Head Change to give fans a feeling of what they can experience in concert.

The band has shared 3 songs from the album thus far; Head Change, Say Your Prayers (that they collaborated with Mike Kerr of Royal Blood on), and Find It.

A press release from Fat Possum Records shares that this is the first album from the band that was written, demoed, and recorded with the touring band rather than John Barrett doing it all himself. The band recorded the album with Patrick Carney from The Black Keys at Audio Eagle Studios in Nashville. The album has a fresh perspective with the new bandmates and collaborations and will likely be electrifying to hear live.

Tickets are available for purchase on the band’s website.

2023 Tour Dates and Locations:

Feb 08 New Orleans LA House of Blues Parish

Feb 09 Houston TX House of Blues Bronze Peacock

Feb 11 Austin TX Empire Garage & Control Room

Feb 12 Dallas TX House of Blues Cambridge Room

Feb 14 Tucson AZ 191 Toole

Feb 15 Phoenix AZ Rebel Lounge

Feb 16 San Diego CA Casbah

Feb 17 Las Vegas NV The Usual Place

Feb 18 Los Angeles CA Zebulon

Feb 19 Santa Ana CA Constellation Room

Feb 21 Santa Cruz CA Moe’s Alley

Feb 22 Sacramento CA Goldfield Trading Post

Feb 24 Portland OR Mississippi Studios

Feb 25 Seattle WA Tractor Tavern

Feb 26 Spokane WA Lucky You

Feb 28 Boise ID Neurolux

Mar 03 Denver CO HQ

Mar 24 Oxford MS Proud Larry’s *

Mar 25 Birmingham AL Saturn *

Mar 26 Asheville NC The Grey Eagle *

Mar 28 Raleigh NC The Pour House *

Mar 29 Washington DC Union Stage *

Mar 30 Philadelphia PA Concourse *

Mar 31 Brooklyn NY Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Apr 01 Jersey City NJ White Eagle Hall *

Apr 03 Boston MA Brighton Music Hall *

Apr 05 Buffalo NY Buffalo Iron Works *

Apr 06 Cleveland OH Beachland Ballroom *

Apr 07 Ferndale MI Magic Bag *

Apr 08 Indianapolis IN HI-Fi *

Apr 10 Grand Rapids MI The Pyramid Scheme *

Apr 14 Chicago IL Riot Fest Presents at Cobra Lounge *

Apr 15 Chicago IL Riot Fest Presents at Cobra Lounge *

Apr 16 Louisville KY Headliners Music Hall *

* w/ Dead Tooth