Little Simz Drops New Cinematic Video For “No Thank You”

Little Simz just released a new cinematic short film for her new 10 track album NO THANK YOU. This film alone features Heart on Fire, X, Silhouette, Sideways and Broken.

According to a Press Release, “Little Simz shares a visual accompaniment in the form of a visionary short film. Directed by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses, NO THANK YOU is beautifully cinematic and evocatively brought to life across its 11-minute runtime.”

Video starts off with a red screen, we hear typing and the phrase “emotion is energy in motion. Honor your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important.”

The next scene is a group of men wearing white collar shirts and black slacks they all nod their head the same way, As Simz is rapping the scene jumps out to show her bigger than the men. She stares into the camera with every word she says and is moving her head.

Next scene is silence except a horse running with a burning chariot, then she raps again. This continues throughout her music video; it shows the impact and meaningful messages she is trying to project to the world.

This incredibly thought-provoking music video/short film can be streamed below. For more stories about the artist click here.

NO THANK YOU

December 12, 2022

1. Angel

2. Gorilla

3. Silhouette

4. No Merci

5. X

6. Heart On Fire

7. Broken

8. Sideways

9. Who Even Cares

10. Control