Rehearsal Space and Recording Studio Bedrock LA Closes Forever

December 13th, 2022

Today after 13 years, the 40,000 square foot musical home to thousands of musicians known as Bedrock.LA is allegedly closing its doors. On October of last year allegedly over 100 rooms were evacuated due to a alleged building structure issue with the alleged promise of being reopened within 6 months.

The landlord Echo Park One/The Standard Oil allegedly decided not to make the repairs in favor of demolition. It is allegedly unknown when the iconic building with the 12,000 square foot “Music is Real” mural by the art collective Cyrcle is scheduled for the alleged demolition.

The studio allegedly established a new standard in multi-use music facilities including hourly rehearsals, monthly lockouts, equipment repair and musical product. Up to the final day, Bedrock.LA allegedly continued to maintain a $10/hour rehearsal room, ensuring accessibility to emerging musicians.

In a Instagram posts this morning, Bedrock.LA stated: “To say the least, we are devastated… real estate developers consistently market arts culture to sell and rent properties in neighborhoods like Echo Park, only to simultaneously extinguish these very communities in favor of their bottom line.”

This Saturday from Noon to 6pm Bedrock.LA will be allegedly selling hundreds of drum kits, guitar amplifiers, keyboards, cables and accessories from its historic inventory. If people are unable to drop by and say goodbye in person, Bedrock.LA will be selling T-Shirts and merchandise from it’s website http://Bedrock.LA

Bedrock.LA was founded by three musicians with the goal of providing a better creative environment for musicians. From humble beginnings, an East(side) LA landmark emerged with a giant outdoor mural which is visible from space. The 40,000 square foot one-stop-shop for all things music hosts over 2,500 working local and touring musicians per week providing comfortable rehearsal rooms, recording rooms, equipment rentals, equipment repairs, and music retail. Rehearse, Record, Relax.