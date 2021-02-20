Prism Bitch Go Under Disguise in New Video for “Starlight” Featuring Guitar from Doug Martsch of Built to Spill

Home News Danielle Joyner February 20th, 2021 - 1:49 PM

Upcoming rock group Prism Bitch has released their newest single “Starlight” accompanied by a music video. The song comes from the band’s debut album Perla, which is set to drop March 5.

The release of Starlight follows the previous releases of the quartet’s lead singles, “One Shot” and “In N Out”, both of which come from their album, Perla. The band got the name of their upcoming project from the mother of the group’s vocalist, Teresa Cruces.

The band’s newest track features “ethereal vocals” from the bands’ vocalists and a drum solo from rock band Built to Spill’s frontman, Doug Martsch. The video for the tune is a space-themed shot by Kris Kerby, directed and edited by Chris Walsh and was first premiered via Brooklyn Vegan.

In the video, as the rocket takes off, the video shows flashbacks of baby photos of the group members. This is symbolic of life kind of flashing before their eyes in the rocket.

Check out the video below.

The song is speaks on life and death as the lyrics read “And it’s hard to speak (it’s hard to get over yourself and all your bullshit but you know just how it goes)/ When you’re speaking underwater at the same time.” The lyrics speak to the difficulty that is living with so much going on around you.

“We’re excited to share this deeply personal song with everyone, which is inspired by the loss of our loved ones and the universality of life and death,” expressed Prism Bitch in a recent press release. “‘Starlight’ is an existential rock ballad on the brevity of life. Life is short, we’re all going to die, so enjoy it. The song is made up of multiple layers of vocal harmonies and slow building energy. Having Doug’s dreamy guest solo on this track just makes it extra special for us as we’re big fans of his guitar playing!”

The band made their claim to fame back in 2017 when they released their EP, The Getaway. A year lasted, they dropped their second project, their self-titled EP.

According to the press release, they’ve accumulated over 100,000 streams worldwide and have blazed stages at Webster Hall and SXSW. The band also has performed alongside the likes of Built to Spill.

Although inspired by groups like The Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Pixies, the band has created their own sound via their new studio album. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Perla tracklist