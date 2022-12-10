Aesop Rock Shares Dynamic Song Collaboration With Blockhead Titled “Pumpkin Seeds” Featuring Lupe Fiasco

Home News Gracie Chunes December 10th, 2022 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Aesop Rock has released a new collaboration with longtime friend and producer Blockhead, “Pumpkin Seeds,” featuring Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco. The single was created to support the nonprofit organization The Collaboratory in raising funds and awareness for two DIY skateparks in Dayton, Ohio: the Claridge Park DIY in Central Dayton and the Home Ave DIY in West Dayton.

The single was accompanied by an aesthetic visual animated by Justin Kaufman, who was behind the artwork for Aesop’s album Spirit World Field Guide. The song itself is a bit more mellow with lyrics about culture shock and being trapped.

“Pumpkin Seeds” is on streaming services and will be available as a limited 7” vinyl edition in three variants: black vinyl and two deluxe colored vinyl editions. There will also be an exclusive “Pumpkin Seeds” shirt and skate deck designs set for release on Friday, February 17, available for pre-orders here. Proceeds from this release and associated merchandise will go towards funding the skateparks in Dayton.

