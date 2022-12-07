Neil Gaiman Shares Poetic New Single “The Wreckers”

Home News Roy Lott December 7th, 2022 - 6:08 PM

Neil Gaiman has shared his latest song “The Wreckers” from his upcoming album Signs of Life, which is out on April 28 via Instrumental Recordings. The track comes from a poem that Gaiman wrote for a friend who had suffered a miscarriage. After he read the poem, he was joined by Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet and provided the haunting yet beautiful orchestra instrumental. Check out the song below.

“The Wreckers” follows the previously released songs “Credo” and “Bloody Sunrise,” which was also accompanied with its music video. It shows featured artist Laura Goodridge lying in a coffin before rising to perform in a graveyard with the rest of the quartet. Gaiman spoke about working with the FourPlay quartet, noting that it began at an opera house in Sydney, Australia. After performing together at Carnegie Hall is when he knew that an album would only make sense. “…Then we performed our song on the Carnegie Hall stage, which felt a lot like something special. We started to build a repertoire, and when I was in Australia, we would make music together. These are some of the things we’ve made together. It’s been a long fallow winter, the last two and a half years. Here are signs of life.”

Signs Of Life includes 10 additional tracks including a live performance of The Poem First Read from the Sydney Opera House in 2011.