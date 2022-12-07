Mac Sabbath Announces Added Winter 2022 West Coast Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott December 7th, 2022 - 5:41 PM

After a successful run in North America and Europe, Mac Sabbath is bringing his Drive-Thru Metal on the 2022 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour to the west coast. The handful of shows begins next Friday, December 16 in Concord, CA. It will continue on to Santa Cruz, Pioneertown (Palm Springs area), Ventura, San Diego and Tuscon. It concludes on February 5 in Mesa, AZ. 45 Grave, Toys That Kill, Fever Dog, Flames of Druga and Dead Heat will open for the band in select cities. “So I’m told that there is just a few of these pop-up albums left so we are headed to the states on the west coast for a few winter pop-up shows to sell these bloody books, so pop-up or poop out!,” said leading man Ronald Osbourne Tickets are available via the band’s website. Check out the full itinerary below.

The tour was initially scheduled for last year but had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is in support of their latest LP Drive-Thru Metal. The record also includes a pop-up book, which takes fans on a journey through a dystopian fast-food world polluted by its own waste. Limited edition vinyls including pop-up scenes highlighting “The Factory,” “The Ascension” and “Utopia” as well as seven Mac Sabbath stories are available to purchase on their website.

Mac Sabbath 2022/2023 West Coast Tour Dates:

12/16/22 – Concord, CA – Vinnie’s Bar & Grill

12/17/22 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

01/26/23 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory *

01/27/23 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s **

01/28/23 – The Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA +

02/03/23 – Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

02/04/23 – 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

02/05/23 – The Nile – Mesa, AZ

*- w/ 45 Graves, Toys That Kill

** – w/ Fever Dog, Flames of Durga

+ – w/ 45 Graves, Dead Heat

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado