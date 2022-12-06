Death Grips Announces Spring/Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 6th, 2022 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today metal band Death Grips have announced their 2023 North American tour dates. The band kicks off their first leg of shows on May 4 in Portland at Revolution Hall, with stops at LA’s Hollywood Palladium, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, and Las Vegas’s New Metal Festival. The second leg of the tour will begin in September which includes performances at Brooklyn New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Chicago’s Riot Fest, and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00AM local time.

There are few bands who have changed the course of alternative music in the way that Death Grips has. With a lineup of Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin, the band is equal parts abrasive, nuanced, and enigmatic.

Despite being notoriously elusive, Death Grips has carved out their own space in the music world that is impossible to ignore. Their signature sound blends hip-hop, contemporary electronic, and digital hardcore in a way that has become fundamental in the current age of music.

North American Tour Dates

5/4 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

5/5- Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention Centre

5/6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

5/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

5/9 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

5/11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

5/12 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV – New Metal Festival

5/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

5/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

5/18 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory Santa Ana

9/13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

9/16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/18 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

9/20 – Boston – House of Blues

9/21 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

9/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

9/26 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

9/28 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

9/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live at the Backyard

9/30 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/2 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

10/3 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/5 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/6 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

