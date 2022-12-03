Former CEO Of Fender Larry Thomas Buys Rare 150 Year Old Martin Acoustic Guitar

Home News Hannah Boyle December 3rd, 2022 - 1:58 PM

Larry Thomas, the former Fender Musical Instruments CEO, bought a 150-year-old guitar worth $15,000 on December 1st after it was sold in an effort to raise money for the original owner’s daughter’s breast cancer treatment. While the guitar was bought under the appraised value, the funds from this sale will help to fund the treatment.

The original owner of the guitar, Margaret Simpson, bought the guitar in the 1960s from the music teacher at a school she was employed in. Simpson was aware at the time that this guitar was an antique dated back to the 1800s. Simpson would go on to love and play this small bodied guitar for many years until her daughter, Jo, received a terminal breast cancer diagnosis. Simpson and her family hoped that the sale of the antique guitar would aid in the fund for chemotherapy. Jo’s treatment costs about 5,000 a month.

Larry Thomas came across this guitar online and pressed the family for more information on the sale. He, along with the family, sent photos of the guitar to U.S. historians to confirm the guitar’s origin. The guitar was soon confirmed to be Size 2 Martin, Style 34 from circa 1870. The beautiful antique included Ivory binding, coloured Herringbone Purfling and Back Stripes, Abalone rosette inlay and Brazilian Rosewood back and sides.

Watch below for a demonstration with the guitar.

For more information visit Loudwire