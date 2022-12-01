mxdwn PREMIERE: Hunter Daily Shares Stunningly Emotional New Single and Lyric Video “Skeleton Key”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt December 1st, 2022 - 6:00 AM

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter Hunter Daily has released her stunningly emotional new single, “Skeleton Key,” and shared a lyric video. Daily shines like no other, is genuine and true to herself and that is why she stands out from the rest.

Hunter Daily’s “Skeleton Key,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn music, gives listeners a raw and fearless look at love and sings of emotional pain caused by a difficult breakup but at the end of the day, it was a beneficial breakup, an important and necessary one at that. A lovely and soothing voice with a sway of melodic ambient noise in the background makes for the perfect lock and key combination.

Daily breaks down her new single:

“‘Skeleton Key’ is about a relationship that inevitably has to come to an end because you are no longer a match, like a broken lock and skeleton key. No matter how much you love that person and want to make it work, sometimes the damage is irreparable… sometimes the only thing left to do is to walk away. Originally, my sister and I wrote this song about her relationship ending, but later on, the meaning of the song changed for me… it became more about the falling out my sister and I had after we decided to no longer be in a band together, and at the time, it felt like the death of a part of me.”

Check out the beautiful new single “Skeleton Keys” below right now!