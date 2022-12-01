Astroworld Task Force Calls for Added Security and Permit Requirements for NRG Park

Home News Karan Singh December 1st, 2022 - 2:19 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

The Astroworld Festival put together by Travis Scott in 2021 has since become an example of how not to organize an event. Despite the 10 death and multiple other injuries among atendees, the artist responsible was able to redeem himself within months because that’s just how fast the industry works — disappointing but true.

On the bright side, the City of Houston–Harris County Special Events Task Force has now published a new agreement with updated safety protocols for NRG Park, which is where the ordeal took place. The agreement seeks to “streamline safety measures and permit requirements for large-scale events at the entertainment complex.” (Pitchfork)

The document states that any event at the venue that hosts more than 6,000 attendees will require a command center staffed by the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, NRG Park and the event organizer.

The fire department will cover site, security and medical plans in addition to reviewing and approving event capacity. They will also work with event organizers to ensure safety, medical and site planning requirements are being met. Such plans will require formal approval from the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, while security plans will additionally require a sign-off from the police department. This new task force will henceforth meet quarterly.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado