Motörhead Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Bullet in Your Brain”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Motörhead warlord Lemmy Kilmister’s passing also meant the band would cease to exist. Fortunately, the British hard rockers left behind enough music for a few lifetimes, so fans certainly haven’t felt starved of new material. Still, the group’s final record, Bad Magic, will be re-released as an expanded package on February 24 next year.

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, in addition to the original tracklist, will feature two previously unreleased bonus tracks, an interview with Kilmister and a concert recording titled Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!

One of the new tracks was just released along with a music video. A classic Motörhead knockout punch, the footage shows Kilmister in his natural habitat ie. working and drinking in the studio. One thing’s for sure: you’ll definitely miss him a little after getting through the song. Check it out below:

Seriously Bad Magic serves to bring Motörhead fans the closure they didn’t get following Kilmister’s abrupt death. One of his final interviews, “War, Love, Death and Injustice,” is the cherry on top of the new release. The interview was conducted during the band’s final tour in support of Bad Magic. (Consequence)