Motörhead Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Bullet in Your Brain”

Motörhead warlord Lemmy Kilmister’s passing also meant the band would cease to exist. Fortunately, the British hard rockers left behind enough music for a few lifetimes, so fans certainly haven’t felt starved of new material. Still, the group’s final record, Bad Magic, will be re-released as an expanded package on February 24 next year.
Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, in addition to the original tracklist, will feature two previously unreleased bonus tracks, an interview with Kilmister and a concert recording titled Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!
One of the new tracks was just released along with a music video. A classic Motörhead knockout punch, the footage shows Kilmister in his natural habitat ie. working and drinking in the studio. One thing’s for sure: you’ll definitely miss him a little after getting through the song. Check it out below:
Seriously Bad Magic serves to bring Motörhead fans the closure they didn’t get following Kilmister’s abrupt death. One of his final interviews, “War, Love, Death and Injustice,” is the cherry on top of the new release. The interview was conducted during the band’s final tour in support of Bad Magic. (Consequence)
Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic Tracklist:
01. Victory Or Die
02. Thunder & Lightning
03. Fire Storm Hotel
04. Shoot Out All of Your Lights
05. The Devil
06. Electricity
07. Evil Eye
08. Teach Them How To Bleed
09. Till The End
10. Tell Me Who To Kill
11. Choking On Your Screams
12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You
13. Sympathy For The Devil
14. Heroes
15. Bullet In Your Brain (Bonus Track)
16. Greedy Bastards (Bonus Track)
Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks! Tracklist:
01. We Are Motörhead
02. Damage Case
03. Stay Clean
04. Metropolis
05. Over the Top
06. String Theory
07. The Chase is Better Than the Catch
08. Rock It
09. Lost Woman Blues
10. Doctor Rock
11. Just ‘Cos You Got the Power
12. Going to Brazil
13. Ace of Spades
14. Overkill