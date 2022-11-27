Evanescence Play “Take Cover” With Eight-Year-Old Drummer During Glasgow Performance

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 27th, 2022 - 6:53 PM

On November 17th, the band Evanescence invited eight-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes onstage to play the song “Take Cover” with them at their gig at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Caleb Hayes had previously filmed himself performing a cover of the aforementioned song and uploaded it online, and gave such a monumental performance and demonstrated such outstanding talent at such a young age that even the members of Evanescence themselves could not help but be impressed. So when the young boy showed up to one of the band’s tour stops during their “Worlds Collide” European run on November 17, “Amy Lee and Co. had to take the opportunity to jam with him in real-life. In videos posted to YouTube and Instagram, Hayes can be seen killing it from behind the kit while the rest of Evanescence (sans drummer Will Hunt, who was standing proudly nearby) ripped through “Take Cover” during their soundcheck” (Revolver Magazine).

A few days after the performance, Will Hunt even proceeded to share several photos of Caleb with the band on Instagram, commending the young boy with inconceivable praise in the accompanying caption: “What an incredible experience meeting this amazing young man and his family (he just turned 8!!). @calebhdrummer4 came with his parents and his awesome sister Isabella to our show in Glasgow at The Hydro. I’ve seen Caleb do a drum cover of our song Take Cover on Instagram. So, when he and the fam came for soundcheck we asked if he would like to play the song with us- and with absolutely ZERO fear or trepidation he smiled real big, shook his head, and said YES!! He absolutely KILLED it, and with his smile and playing proceeded to put smiles on everyone’s faces in the entire arena. His smile and joy when he plays are infectious and reminds me why I started playing in the first place. “Thank you Caleb!! Keep rippin’ and I look forward to seeing you again soon!!!” (Blabbermouth).

Take a look at the videos of Hayes and the Evanescence members during their “Take Cover” performance in Glasgow below.

In other news, Amy Lee has recently teased the band’s plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Fallen in 2023.

The band will also join Muse for a performance at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on February 25, one of Muse’s first stops on their Will of the People tour.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi