Within Temptation Unveil Vigorous New Single “Don’t Pray For Me”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 9th, 2022 - 8:01 PM

Award-winning Dutch metal band Within Temptation has recently released a new single entitled “Don’t Pray For Me.” According to an article from blabbermouth, this single is the fourth Within Temptation single released by the band since becoming independent. All of these singles are to be part of their upcoming album. However, the name and the planned release date of Within Temptation’s planned album are not currently available to the public.

The new single, “Don’t Pray For Me,” is available on most major music streaming services. Additionally, the single is also available on Youtube, where it has amassed tens of thousands of views in the two short days since the band released it.

Musically the song is very atmospheric, with driving guitars and pounding drums that the band masterfully contrasts with impressive vocals and layers of sound design. All of these components come together to make an unforgettable listening experience.

Within Temptation’s vocalist, Sharon Den Adel had this to say when describing the meaning behind “Don’t Pray For Me,” stating: “Don’t Pray For Me strives against forcing beliefs and fears on to others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone’s own journey. It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, multiple or, frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny.”

Overall, fans are thrilled by the recent release of Within Temptation’s latest single, “Don’t Pray For Me,” and are anxiously waiting to see what the popular band has in store next.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva