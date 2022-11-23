Belushi Speed Ball Unveil New Video for “Ripping off Municipal Waste”

Home News Karan Singh November 23rd, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Kentucky thrash metal outfit Belushi Speed Ball recently released their full-length album What, Us Worry? In keeping with their reputation of being a throwback act that constantly disrupts the modern way of doing things, the group even found a way to press the record on N64 and Gameboy Advance cartridges!

Most recently, they released the music video for their song “Ripping Off Municipal Waste” featuring a group of metalhead muppets. Yep, metalhead muppets. Watch it to believe it:

The band also shared their thoughts on the above video: “The goal of ours was to capture that “Saturday Morning Cartoon” nostalgia, while showcasing the destructive force that is a “Belushi Speed Ball” show. Director, Beau Kaelin, completely succeeded in this challenge. The secret formuoli being puppets and a “Rocky III” montage of Belushi’s craziest members, our fans!”