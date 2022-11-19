Venomous Concept Announce New Album The Good Ship Lollipop For February 2023 Release, Share New Single “Voices”

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 19th, 2022 - 6:49 PM

Punk band Venomous Concept has announced their brand new album The Good Ship Lollipop set to be released in Feb. 24, 2023, via Decibel Records.

Shane Embury, member and founder of the band expresses, “It was an amazing fun and creative experience, recording while there were COVID restrictions. We seem to only now dimly recall the whole process but this record lives it and breathes it…When the pandemic hit, we decided we needed to make an album that didn’t fit.”

“We all loved so much other kind of punk and rock, so why not explore that which is, in essence, closer to our hearts? To do the same album over and over again would be boring,” Embury adds.

The Good Ship Lollipop Track-List

1. The Good Ship Lollipop

2. Timeline

3. Slack Jaw

4. Pig

5. Clinical

6. Fractured

7. Voices

8. So Sick

9. Flowers Bloom

10. The Humble Crow

11. Can’t Lose

12. Everything is Endlessness

13. Life’s Winter